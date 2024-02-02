abrdn plc Sells 2,686 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

abrdn plc cut its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,683 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,686 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $9,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in SBA Communications by 248.0% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in SBA Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SBA Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in SBA Communications by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in SBA Communications by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

SBA Communications Stock Up 3.2 %

SBAC stock opened at $230.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.91 billion, a PE ratio of 50.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.58. SBA Communications Co. has a 52 week low of $185.23 and a 52 week high of $309.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.83, for a total transaction of $350,745.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,313 shares in the company, valued at $3,112,978.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other SBA Communications news, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 45,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.96, for a total value of $10,710,454.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,864,510.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.83, for a total value of $350,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,112,978.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 175,089 shares of company stock valued at $42,590,345. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SBAC. Barclays increased their target price on SBA Communications from $251.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on SBA Communications in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on SBA Communications from $260.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on SBA Communications from $270.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised SBA Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.31.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SBA Communications

SBA Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.