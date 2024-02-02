abrdn plc Sells 3,495 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

abrdn plc trimmed its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,738 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,495 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $9,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in United Rentals during the third quarter valued at $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in United Rentals by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Rentals during the second quarter valued at $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in United Rentals during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in United Rentals during the third quarter valued at $31,000. 89.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:URI opened at $645.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.84. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $325.15 and a 52-week high of $658.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $551.89 and a 200 day moving average of $485.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.81.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $11.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.85 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.80% and a net margin of 16.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 42.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 24th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is an increase from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.75%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on URI. StockNews.com began coverage on United Rentals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp lowered United Rentals from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Barclays raised their price target on United Rentals from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on United Rentals from $494.00 to $591.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group lowered United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $504.00 to $525.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Rentals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $542.31.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

