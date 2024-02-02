abrdn plc Sells 83,811 Shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

abrdn plc trimmed its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report) by 17.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 392,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,811 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Pacira BioSciences were worth $12,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 122,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,923,000 after purchasing an additional 18,596 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. increased its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 191,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,689,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP increased its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 32,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 5,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 968,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,713,000 after acquiring an additional 61,680 shares during the last quarter. 99.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pacira BioSciences alerts:

Pacira BioSciences Trading Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ PCRX opened at $31.78 on Friday. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.93 and a fifty-two week high of $48.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 4.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 353.06 and a beta of 0.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Pacira BioSciences ( NASDAQ:PCRX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.13). Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 1.05%. The business had revenue of $163.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.83 million. On average, analysts forecast that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

PCRX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $67.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Friday, January 5th. TheStreet lowered Pacira BioSciences from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.44.

View Our Latest Report on Pacira BioSciences

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.