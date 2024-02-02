abrdn plc Sells 867 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

abrdn plc reduced its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,231 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 867 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in MSCI were worth $12,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MSCI in the third quarter worth about $434,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its stake in MSCI by 490.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 2,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter. GHE LLC increased its position in shares of MSCI by 2.9% during the second quarter. GHE LLC now owns 4,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 69.9% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 2,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 18.3% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on MSCI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on MSCI from $544.00 to $617.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Edward Jones initiated coverage on MSCI in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of MSCI in a report on Friday, January 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $572.00 to $601.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of MSCI from $588.00 to $638.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MSCI has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $584.21.

MSCI Stock Performance

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $604.30 on Friday. MSCI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $451.55 and a fifty-two week high of $617.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.79 billion, a PE ratio of 41.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $546.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $529.70.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $690.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.64 million. MSCI had a net margin of 45.42% and a negative return on equity of 103.00%. MSCI’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 14.72 earnings per share for the current year.

MSCI Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. This is a positive change from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.33%.

MSCI Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

