abrdn plc Trims Stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

abrdn plc cut its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 69,962 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $12,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ANET. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,819,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,591,320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002,359 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 162.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,549,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $673,412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,432,952 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Arista Networks by 391.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,848,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $623,657,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065,313 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $308,885,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 1,424.3% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 875,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,205,000 after purchasing an additional 817,781 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

ANET has been the subject of several research reports. Melius Research upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on Arista Networks from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $223.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $232.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.00.

In other Arista Networks news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.70, for a total transaction of $433,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,507,198.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Arista Networks news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.23, for a total value of $43,566.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,834.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.70, for a total value of $433,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 66,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,507,198.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 207,398 shares of company stock valued at $47,874,300 over the last three months. 18.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE ANET opened at $262.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $81.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.09. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.01 and a 52-week high of $272.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $239.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.40.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.22. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 33.97%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

