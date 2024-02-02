abrdn plc Trims Stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

abrdn plc lessened its position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 395,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,496 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Vistra were worth $13,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vistra in the third quarter worth $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Vistra in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Vistra during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Vistra by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Vistra in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 91.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vistra Trading Up 5.4 %

NYSE:VST opened at $43.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.02. Vistra Corp. has a one year low of $21.18 and a one year high of $43.42. The firm has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.77). The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.98 billion. Vistra had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 9.19%. Equities analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VST shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Vistra from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Vistra from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

