Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Bought by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 74.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,701 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Accenture were worth $830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,644,296 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,221,897,000 after buying an additional 190,412 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Accenture by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,642,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,440,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,582 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 3.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,816,701 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,636,842,000 after purchasing an additional 353,521 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Accenture by 23.7% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,672,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,367,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Accenture by 5.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,296,119 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,877,293,000 after purchasing an additional 354,513 shares during the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accenture Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $370.73 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $348.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $325.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.36, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.21. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $242.80 and a twelve month high of $375.73.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.17 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 12.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 18th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 17th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Accenture from $369.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Accenture in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $426.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Accenture in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price target for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.63.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In related news, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total value of $190,293.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,273,504.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 3,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.80, for a total transaction of $1,119,118.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,417,957.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total value of $190,293.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,273,504.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,995 shares of company stock valued at $8,422,830 over the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Accenture Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

