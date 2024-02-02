Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp cut its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 16.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,094 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Aflac were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Aflac by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 6,369 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Aflac by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Aflac by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 210,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Aflac in the 1st quarter valued at about $428,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Aflac by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. 66.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Aflac news, VP June P. Howard sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total transaction of $486,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 123,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,966,336.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Aflac news, VP June P. Howard sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total transaction of $486,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 123,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,966,336.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 3,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total transaction of $257,558.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,729,796.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,114 shares of company stock valued at $3,313,859 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFL opened at $76.20 on Friday. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $60.20 and a fifty-two week high of $86.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.88. The company has a market cap of $44.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.22). Aflac had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 24.17%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AFL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Aflac from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aflac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.45.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

