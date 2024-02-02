Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) Director Sells C$5,261,229.51 in Stock

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) Director Sean Boyd sold 72,379 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$72.69, for a total transaction of C$5,261,229.51.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Up 2.5 %

AEM opened at C$67.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$70.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$67.18. The firm has a market cap of C$33.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78, a PEG ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.04. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a twelve month low of C$59.36 and a twelve month high of C$82.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.57, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Agnico Eagle Mines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.543 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is currently 31.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on AEM shares. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$91.00 to C$94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$86.00 to C$85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$82.00.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

