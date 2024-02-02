Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Alpha Family Trust’s 5th Largest Position

Alpha Family Trust cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 8.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 55,334 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,127 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 5.5% of Alpha Family Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Alpha Family Trust’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spreng Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 4.0% in the first quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Maple Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 2.1% in the first quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 0.3% in the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,878,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 1.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Weik Capital Management grew its position in Alphabet by 0.5% in the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 1,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,264,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total value of $2,237,840.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,440 shares in the company, valued at $7,294,404. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total value of $2,237,840.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,440 shares in the company, valued at $7,294,404. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total transaction of $55,994.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,577,375.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 189,674 shares of company stock worth $25,994,026 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GOOGL. StockNews.com upgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Alphabet from $174.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their price target on Alphabet from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upped their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.86.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $141.16 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.57 and a twelve month high of $153.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.65.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.63%. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

