Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC

Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,481 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 415 shares during the quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DE Burlo Group Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 520.0% during the second quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 96,498 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,551,000 after purchasing an additional 80,934 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 2.1% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 129,511 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. increased its stake in Alphabet by 6.1% during the second quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 38,124 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.4% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 42,725,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,114,215,000 after purchasing an additional 579,305 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Roth Mkm cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.86.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOGL stock opened at $141.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.34, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.57 and a twelve month high of $153.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.63% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total transaction of $55,994.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,577,375.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total transaction of $55,994.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,577,375.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.92, for a total value of $26,584.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $954,897.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 189,674 shares of company stock valued at $25,994,026 over the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Alphabet



Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

