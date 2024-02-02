ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Stock Holdings Lessened by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,625 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $5,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ANSS. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ANSYS in the second quarter valued at $31,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in ANSYS by 276.9% during the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in ANSYS by 854.5% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in ANSYS during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in ANSYS by 1,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 128 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $332.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.90 billion, a PE ratio of 60.05, a P/E/G ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.20. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $258.01 and a 1 year high of $364.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $324.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $311.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $458.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.57 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 10.73%. Analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.68, for a total value of $69,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,199 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,830.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other ANSYS news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 9,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.29, for a total transaction of $2,853,442.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,977 shares in the company, valued at $63,827,199.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.68, for a total transaction of $69,136.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,830.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ANSS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of ANSYS from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of ANSYS from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Friday, January 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $356.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $317.20.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

