Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp cut its holdings in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 56,572 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,067 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Antero Midstream by 70.6% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 278,913 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,238,000 after acquiring an additional 115,433 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Antero Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 94,103 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 3,985 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 55,556 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 17,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 125,642 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 4,495 shares during the last quarter. 52.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Antero Midstream in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Antero Midstream from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Antero Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.63.

Antero Midstream Stock Performance

Antero Midstream stock opened at $12.26 on Friday. Antero Midstream Co. has a 12-month low of $9.56 and a 12-month high of $13.46. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.28.

Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.29%.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Featured Stories

