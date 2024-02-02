Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc cut its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 30.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 119,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 52,072 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $10,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 4.4% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 114,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,770,000 after purchasing an additional 4,803 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 4.3% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 62,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 190.4% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 387,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,789,000 after purchasing an additional 254,105 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1.4% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 209,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,036,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,052,000 after purchasing an additional 20,348 shares during the period. 60.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Apollo Global Management

In other news, insider James C. Zelter sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total transaction of $6,359,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,130,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,660,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider James C. Zelter sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total transaction of $6,359,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,130,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,660,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James C. Zelter sold 87,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.16, for a total value of $7,539,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,094,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,949,443.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $97.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.08.

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

Shares of APO stock opened at $100.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.16 and a fifty-two week high of $102.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.56. The firm has a market cap of $57.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.65.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $834.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.03 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 10.87%. Analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

