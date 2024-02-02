ArriVent BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVBP) Major Shareholder Acquires $9,999,990.00 in Stock

ArriVent BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVBP – Get Free Report) major shareholder Hillhouse Investment Managemen purchased 555,555 shares of ArriVent BioPharma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,484,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,724,096. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

ArriVent BioPharma Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of AVBP stock opened at $21.98 on Friday. ArriVent BioPharma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.40 and a 1-year high of $25.95.

ArriVent BioPharma Company Profile

ArriVent BioPharma, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that engages in the identification, development, and commercialization of medicines for the unmet medical needs of patients with cancers. It also engages in the development and commercialization of targeted cancer therapies for non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and other solid tumors.

