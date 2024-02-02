ArriVent BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVBP) Major Shareholder Acquires $9,999,990.00 in Stock

ArriVent BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVBP – Get Free Report) major shareholder Hillhouse Investment Managemen purchased 555,555 shares of ArriVent BioPharma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,484,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,724,096. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
ArriVent BioPharma Trading Up 2.0 %
Shares of AVBP stock opened at $21.98 on Friday. ArriVent BioPharma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.40 and a 1-year high of $25.95.
ArriVent BioPharma Company Profile
