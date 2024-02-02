Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 67,331 Shares of Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 580,043 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 67,331 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Upland Software were worth $2,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UPLD. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Upland Software by 110.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,390,267 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,332,000 after buying an additional 1,256,281 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upland Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,271,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Upland Software by 4,599.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 754,080 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,376,000 after purchasing an additional 738,035 shares during the period. New South Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Upland Software by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,603,584 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,773,000 after purchasing an additional 690,417 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Upland Software by 101.2% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,287,902 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,635,000 after purchasing an additional 647,709 shares during the period. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Upland Software Stock Up 3.6 %

UPLD stock opened at $4.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. Upland Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.42 and a twelve month high of $9.71.

Upland Software ( NASDAQ:UPLD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.15. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 13.65% and a negative net margin of 61.26%. The company had revenue of $74.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.18 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Upland Software, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Upland Software news, insider Dan Doman sold 13,996 shares of Upland Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total value of $67,180.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 199,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $958,939.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

UPLD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Roth Mkm downgraded Upland Software from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Roth Capital cut Upland Software from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Upland Software presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.88.

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.

