Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Cuts Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,860 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,338 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $3,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APH. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 95,441.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,868,807 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,055,971,000 after buying an additional 13,854,291 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $653,884,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,811,475 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $823,186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,310,939 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 6.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,104,261 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,086,457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 361.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,643,956 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $224,600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071,029 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on APH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.11.

Amphenol Stock Up 1.3 %

APH opened at $102.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.25. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $72.00 and a 12 month high of $103.07.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.30%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total value of $6,713,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,570. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert Livingston purchased 11,839 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $84.81 per share, with a total value of $1,004,065.59. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,013,967.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total value of $6,713,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $626,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

