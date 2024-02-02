Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Increases Holdings in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Free Report) by 66.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,012 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,895 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Cabot were worth $3,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CBT. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Cabot by 176.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 414 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Cabot by 26.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 683 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Cabot by 33.5% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 981 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cabot during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Cabot by 79.3% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cabot Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of CBT opened at $73.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Cabot Co. has a 12 month low of $63.73 and a 12 month high of $86.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.24.

Cabot Announces Dividend

Cabot ( NYSE:CBT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $965.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.48 million. Cabot had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 11.32%. Cabot’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cabot Co. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com lowered Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.40.

Cabot Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

