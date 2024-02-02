Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Makes New Investment in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 17,175 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,137,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of AppFolio in the second quarter worth $201,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of AppFolio by 199.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,773 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,199,000 after buying an additional 8,513 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AppFolio by 0.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 143,019 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,619,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AppFolio in the second quarter worth $23,042,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in AppFolio in the third quarter valued at $531,000. 48.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AppFolio alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO William Shane Trigg sold 7,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.10, for a total value of $1,486,743.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,130,261.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO William Shane Trigg sold 7,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.10, for a total value of $1,486,743.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,130,261.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew S. Mazza sold 4,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.40, for a total value of $924,426.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,317,618.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.15% of the company’s stock.

AppFolio Trading Up 3.4 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of APPF stock opened at $226.68 on Friday. AppFolio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.02 and a 12 month high of $231.02. The stock has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7,558.52 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $183.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.01.

APPF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of AppFolio from $240.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $241.00 price target on shares of AppFolio in a report on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of AppFolio from $228.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of AppFolio from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of AppFolio in a report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on APPF

AppFolio Profile

(Free Report)

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a platform to leverage process automation, easy to use interface, and the optimization of common workflows for property management companies, as well as completes and records critical transactions in the system and give its customers access to the data they need to run their business; AppFolio Property Manager Plus, which offers customizable workflows that allow customers to digitize their existing processes, performance insights, intelligent revenue management, and integrations through selected partners and dedicated strategic account managers; and AppFolio Investment Management, a solution that is designed to enable real estate investment management organizations to manage investor relationships through enhancing transparency and streamlining certain business processes.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APPF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AppFolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppFolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.