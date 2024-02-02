Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 101,218 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 72.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,218 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $3,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PCAR. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in PACCAR by 86.2% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in PACCAR in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PACCAR in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its stake in PACCAR by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in PACCAR in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

PCAR has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PACCAR in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TD Cowen increased their price target on PACCAR from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on PACCAR from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.32.

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR opened at $102.02 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.32. PACCAR Inc has a 52 week low of $67.48 and a 52 week high of $103.40. The company has a market cap of $53.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.45. PACCAR had a return on equity of 33.17% and a net margin of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $3.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.89. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.31%.

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 4,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.12, for a total value of $493,137.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,739.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.27, for a total transaction of $511,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,589,751.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 4,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.12, for a total value of $493,137.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,726 shares in the company, valued at $584,739.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,379 shares of company stock valued at $9,324,802 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

