Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 25,774 Shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its position in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,704 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 25,774 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $2,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 7,459.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 21,848 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after buying an additional 21,559 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Lantheus in the 2nd quarter worth $63,740,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Lantheus in the 2nd quarter worth $274,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in Lantheus in the 2nd quarter worth $372,000. Finally, Eagle Health Investments LP raised its holdings in Lantheus by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Health Investments LP now owns 416,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,952,000 after purchasing an additional 163,500 shares during the period. 99.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LNTH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley decreased their target price on Lantheus from $113.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. William Blair cut Lantheus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com raised Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 13th. Brookline Capital Management started coverage on Lantheus in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Lantheus in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lantheus has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.14.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 11,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total transaction of $750,621.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 317,687 shares in the company, valued at $20,243,015.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 11,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total transaction of $750,621.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 317,687 shares in the company, valued at $20,243,015.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Paul Blanchfield sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.96, for a total value of $101,940.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 88,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,024,721.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,962 shares of company stock worth $893,338 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of Lantheus stock opened at $53.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.07 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.27. The company has a quick ratio of 5.05, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.20 and a twelve month high of $100.85.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $319.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.01 million. Lantheus had a return on equity of 70.13% and a net margin of 8.63%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; and Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent.

Featured Articles

