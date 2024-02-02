Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 73,263 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,073 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $14,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 26.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,563,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,294,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561,804 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Atlassian during the 1st quarter worth about $434,144,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter worth about $138,509,000. SRS Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the second quarter worth about $164,186,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 41.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,979,809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $510,032,000 after purchasing an additional 866,979 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 4,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.97, for a total value of $843,463.20. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 181,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,590,367.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Atlassian news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 4,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.97, for a total value of $843,463.20. Following the transaction, the president now owns 181,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,590,367.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.57, for a total transaction of $1,422,149.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,619,526.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 313,388 shares of company stock worth $66,791,945. Corporate insiders own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

TEAM stock opened at $254.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $65.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.05 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.57. Atlassian Co. has a 52 week low of $128.02 and a 52 week high of $258.69.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 50.61% and a negative net margin of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $977.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.59 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Atlassian Co. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Atlassian from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $238.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Atlassian from $165.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.82.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

