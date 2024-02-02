Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Free Report) by 69.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,876,594 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 770,938 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 3.27% of Banc of California worth $23,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Banc of California by 262.8% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 1,624,188 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,525 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its stake in Banc of California by 110.3% during the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 95,795 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 50,245 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Banc of California by 14.0% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 751,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,704,000 after purchasing an additional 92,100 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Banc of California during the third quarter worth approximately $6,373,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Banc of California by 4.1% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 24,435 shares of the bank’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BANC. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Banc of California from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Banc of California from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Banc of California in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

NYSE BANC opened at $13.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.70. Banc of California, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.72 and a 12 month high of $18.26. The company has a market capitalization of $762.28 million, a P/E ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 1.16.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported ($4.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($4.27). Banc of California had a positive return on equity of 1.14% and a negative net margin of 44.04%. The firm had revenue of $193.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.11 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Banc of California, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is -12.66%.

In other Banc of California news, insider Robert G. Dyck sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.97, for a total value of $149,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $373,935.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Robert G. Dyck sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.97, for a total value of $149,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,979 shares in the company, valued at $373,935.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard J. Lashley sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total transaction of $2,534,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,463,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,208,021.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.37% of the company’s stock.

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California that provides various banking products and services to small and medium-size businesses in California. It offers personal banking products and services, including checking account, debit Mastercard, certificates of deposit, and savings and money market accounts, as well as online and mobile banking services; personal credit cards; and specialty banking services.

