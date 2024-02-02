Berkshire Hathaway Inc Purchases 175,827 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Stock

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Free Report) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 175,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.70 per share, for a total transaction of $5,397,888.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 48,499,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,488,933,790.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 30th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 495,739 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.12 per share, with a total value of $14,931,658.68.

On Thursday, January 25th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 139,132 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.99 per share, with a total value of $4,311,700.68.

On Tuesday, January 23rd, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 650,224 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.96 per share, for a total transaction of $20,130,935.04.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 543,977 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.43 per share, with a total value of $16,553,220.11.

On Friday, January 12th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 469,563 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.40 per share, for a total transaction of $14,274,715.20.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock opened at $31.05 on Friday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a twelve month low of $22.24 and a twelve month high of $31.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The Liberty SiriusXM Group ( NASDAQ:LSXMK ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 4.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 702,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,984,000 after buying an additional 27,193 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,369,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,432,000 after acquiring an additional 110,792 shares during the period. Inceptionr LLC bought a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the second quarter worth $200,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 729.4% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 239,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,095,000 after purchasing an additional 210,541 shares during the period. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. grew its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 95.4% in the 3rd quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 951,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,234,000 after buying an additional 464,735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

