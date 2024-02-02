Berkshire Hathaway Inc Purchases 495,739 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Stock

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Free Report) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 495,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.12 per share, for a total transaction of $14,931,658.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,967,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,444,770,798.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 1st, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 175,827 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.70 per share, with a total value of $5,397,888.90.

On Thursday, January 25th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 139,132 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.99 per share, for a total transaction of $4,311,700.68.

On Tuesday, January 23rd, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 650,224 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.96 per share, for a total transaction of $20,130,935.04.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 543,977 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.43 per share, for a total transaction of $16,553,220.11.

On Friday, January 12th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 469,563 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.40 per share, with a total value of $14,274,715.20.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Performance

Shares of LSXMK stock opened at $31.05 on Friday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12-month low of $22.24 and a 12-month high of $31.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.94 and its 200 day moving average is $26.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The Liberty SiriusXM Group ( NASDAQ:LSXMK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Liberty SiriusXM Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 4.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 702,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,984,000 after buying an additional 27,193 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,369,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,432,000 after acquiring an additional 110,792 shares during the period. Inceptionr LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 729.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 239,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,095,000 after purchasing an additional 210,541 shares during the period. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 95.4% in the 3rd quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 951,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,234,000 after purchasing an additional 464,735 shares during the period. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

