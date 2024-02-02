Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Position Increased by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,445 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $362,129,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Biogen by 49.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,088,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $580,627,000 after acquiring an additional 691,843 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Biogen by 113.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 422,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $117,012,000 after acquiring an additional 224,668 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Biogen by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,208,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,518,196,000 after acquiring an additional 197,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Biogen by 365.9% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 239,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,559,000 after acquiring an additional 188,012 shares in the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biogen Stock Up 0.5 %

BIIB opened at $247.83 on Friday. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $220.86 and a fifty-two week high of $319.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $248.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $254.09. The company has a market capitalization of $35.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Biogen

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 14.63%. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current year.

In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 110 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $27,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,072. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BIIB shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Biogen from $343.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Biogen from $351.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group downgraded Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $311.00 to $276.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $318.17.

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

