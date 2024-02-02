Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Price Target Increased to $72.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BSX. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Boston Scientific from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $65.55.

Shares of BSX opened at $64.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $94.95 billion, a PE ratio of 79.04, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Boston Scientific has a 1 year low of $45.92 and a 1 year high of $64.90.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 8.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,356 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total transaction of $5,952,323.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,498,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,708,394.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Boston Scientific news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total transaction of $5,952,323.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,498,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,708,394.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total value of $898,941.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,352,839. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 155,541 shares of company stock worth $8,446,290 in the last ninety days. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,076,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 5,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

