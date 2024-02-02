Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Upgraded to “Buy” by Mizuho

Mizuho upgraded shares of Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $80.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $65.00.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BSX. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Friday, December 29th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an overweight rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Friday, December 29th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $65.55.

Shares of BSX opened at $64.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $94.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.04, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.42. Boston Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $45.92 and a fifty-two week high of $64.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.17.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 11,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $699,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,408,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total transaction of $5,952,323.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,498,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,708,394.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 11,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $699,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 173,472 shares in the company, valued at $10,408,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 155,541 shares of company stock worth $8,446,290 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BSW Wealth Partners grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 7,398 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 7,526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 4,093 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.7% during the first quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 5.4% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,999 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

