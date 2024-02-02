Brokerages Set Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target at $403.16

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirty-six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $411.06.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $433.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $435.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $370.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th.

MSFT stock opened at $403.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.51, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Microsoft has a 12-month low of $245.61 and a 12-month high of $415.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $381.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $351.56.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The software giant reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.17. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.27% and a return on equity of 39.83%. The firm had revenue of $62.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Microsoft will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.12%.

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total value of $9,107,289.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,807,809. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. raised its position in Microsoft by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 2,663 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Sicart Associates LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 926 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,866 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,434,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marmo Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Marmo Financial Group LLC now owns 987 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

