Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Shares Sold by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP trimmed its holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 78.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,737 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Brown & Brown by 187.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,491,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $540,728,000 after buying an additional 6,186,323 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Brown & Brown by 658.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,975,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,617,000 after buying an additional 2,583,481 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter worth approximately $141,841,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 401.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,468,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the second quarter worth approximately $64,654,000. 70.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Brown & Brown Stock Up 0.5 %

Brown & Brown stock opened at $77.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.78. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.82 and a fifty-two week high of $79.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.12.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 20.44%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BRO has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on Brown & Brown from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com cut Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Bank of America began coverage on Brown & Brown in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Brown & Brown from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.70.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown Profile

(Free Report)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.