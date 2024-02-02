Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Director Norman Murray Edwards Sells 270,000 Shares of Stock

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) Director Norman Murray Edwards sold 270,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$88.86, for a total transaction of C$23,993,361.00.
Canadian Natural Resources Trading Down 1.8 %
Shares of TSE:CNQ opened at C$84.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$92.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.91. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12-month low of C$67.13 and a 12-month high of C$93.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$86.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$86.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.13.
Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.20 by C$0.39. The business had revenue of C$9.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.79 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 18.33%. As a group, analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 6.8339952 EPS for the current year.
Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).
