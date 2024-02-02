Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc decreased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,888 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $9,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,255,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,777,863,000 after buying an additional 161,609 shares during the period. Berkshire Hathaway Inc boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 25.7% during the second quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 12,471,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,363,957,000 after buying an additional 2,549,030 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth about $874,947,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.7% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,041,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $770,095,000 after buying an additional 48,189 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,972,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $760,601,000 after buying an additional 134,252 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Capital One Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.68.

In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.76, for a total transaction of $411,406.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,008,053.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $5,168,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,186 shares in the company, valued at $5,614,180. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.76, for a total transaction of $411,406.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $407,008,053.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,756 shares of company stock valued at $11,293,736 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COF opened at $134.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.29. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $83.93 and a 1-year high of $140.86. The stock has a market cap of $51.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.08%.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

