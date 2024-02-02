Cencora (NYSE:COR) Sets New 1-Year High on Strong Earnings

Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $235.06 and last traded at $228.77, with a volume of 507761 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $220.53.

The company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.42. Cencora had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 451.42%. The business had revenue of $72.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share.

Get Cencora alerts:

Cencora Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. This is a positive change from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays started coverage on Cencora in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $242.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Cencora from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Cencora in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $213.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Cencora from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cencora from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.70.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Cencora

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,279,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.38, for a total transaction of $250,006,294.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,489,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,957,127,603.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Cencora news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,279,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.38, for a total transaction of $250,006,294.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,489,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,957,127,603.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Leslie E. Donato sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.13, for a total value of $687,242.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,519 shares in the company, valued at $1,721,945.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,338,377 shares of company stock worth $261,764,507. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cencora

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. United Bank raised its holdings in Cencora by 16.6% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Cencora by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Cencora by 123.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Cencora by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Cencora by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

Cencora Stock Up 1.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $47.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $209.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.58.

Cencora Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cencora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cencora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.