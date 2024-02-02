Cencora (NYSE:COR) Sets New 52-Week High Following Strong Earnings

Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $235.06 and last traded at $228.77, with a volume of 507761 shares. The stock had previously closed at $220.53.

The company reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $72.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.81 billion. Cencora had a return on equity of 451.42% and a net margin of 0.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share.

Get Cencora alerts:

Cencora Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This is a positive change from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Cencora’s payout ratio is presently 23.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on COR shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Cencora from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com raised Cencora from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Cencora from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Cencora in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $213.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Cencora in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $242.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.70.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on COR

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 2,000 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.60, for a total value of $407,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,876 shares in the company, valued at $4,046,753.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 2,000 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.60, for a total value of $407,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,876 shares in the company, valued at $4,046,753.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,279,590 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.38, for a total transaction of $250,006,294.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,489,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,957,127,603.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,338,377 shares of company stock worth $261,764,507. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Cencora by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Cencora by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its position in Cencora by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Cencora by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Cencora by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

Cencora Stock Up 1.8 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $209.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.58. The stock has a market cap of $47.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Cencora Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cencora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cencora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.