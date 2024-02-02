Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc lessened its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 166,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,883 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Centene were worth $11,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. QV Investors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 274,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,522,000 after purchasing an additional 60,910 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 30,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 3,485 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 48,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 186,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,817,000 after buying an additional 14,070 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 467,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,559,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CNC shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Centene from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Centene from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Centene from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Centene in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.47.

Centene Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE:CNC opened at $75.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.71. The stock has a market cap of $40.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.40. Centene Co. has a 1 year low of $60.83 and a 1 year high of $79.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Centene Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report).

