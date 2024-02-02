Chubb (NYSE:CB) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Posted by on Feb 2nd, 2024

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CBGet Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $255.00 to $275.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Chubb traded as high as $247.72 and last traded at $245.25, with a volume of 394539 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $243.17.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $254.00 price target for the company. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total transaction of $3,896,115.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 136,239 shares in the company, valued at $29,803,643.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total value of $329,694.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,940 shares in the company, valued at $10,918,382.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total transaction of $3,896,115.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 136,239 shares in the company, valued at $29,803,643.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,128 shares of company stock worth $8,121,925 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chubb by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 5,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC grew its position in shares of Chubb by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chubb by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chubb Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $228.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $99.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.61.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 15.76%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

