Chubb (NYSE:CB) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $255.00 to $275.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Chubb traded as high as $247.72 and last traded at $245.25, with a volume of 394539 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $243.17.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $254.00 price target for the company. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.68.

Get Chubb alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chubb

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total transaction of $3,896,115.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 136,239 shares in the company, valued at $29,803,643.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total value of $329,694.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,940 shares in the company, valued at $10,918,382.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total transaction of $3,896,115.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 136,239 shares in the company, valued at $29,803,643.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 37,128 shares of company stock worth $8,121,925 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chubb by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 5,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC grew its position in shares of Chubb by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chubb by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chubb Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $228.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $99.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.61.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 15.76%.

Chubb Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.