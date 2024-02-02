Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $69.86

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $69.86 and last traded at $69.81, with a volume of 112292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. BNP Paribas raised Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.50 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.35.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.36 and its 200 day moving average is $63.01.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 97.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

(Get Free Report)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

Read More

