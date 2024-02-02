Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Stock Holdings Raised by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 503,427 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,076 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $13,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 89,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 27,914 shares during the period. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 192.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 217,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,952,000 after purchasing an additional 142,854 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Conagra Brands Stock Up 1.7 %

CAG stock opened at $29.65 on Friday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.16 and a 12 month high of $38.94. The firm has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 29th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Conagra Brands from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.87.

Read Our Latest Report on Conagra Brands

About Conagra Brands

(Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.