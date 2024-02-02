CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) Price Target Cut to $115.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Free Report) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of CONMED from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CONMED from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of CONMED from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of CONMED from $136.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of CONMED from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $120.43.

CONMED stock opened at $83.79 on Thursday. CONMED has a 12-month low of $82.29 and a 12-month high of $138.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.29, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $106.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.24%.

In other news, insider Stanley W. Peters III sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.39, for a total transaction of $122,868.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,450.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Stanley W. Peters III sold 2,300 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total value of $252,839.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,925.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stanley W. Peters III sold 1,200 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.39, for a total transaction of $122,868.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63 shares in the company, valued at $6,450.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of CONMED in the 3rd quarter valued at $475,000. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of CONMED by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of CONMED by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 210,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,581,000 after acquiring an additional 10,396 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CONMED in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,855,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in CONMED by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 49,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,948,000 after buying an additional 6,356 shares during the period.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

