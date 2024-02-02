DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Shares Sold by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Free Report) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,494 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,188 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the second quarter worth $31,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the first quarter worth $49,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund in the third quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $94,000. 8.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DNP Select Income Fund alerts:

DNP Select Income Fund Stock Up 1.7 %

DNP opened at $9.06 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.37. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.09 and a 12-month high of $11.66.

DNP Select Income Fund Dividend Announcement

DNP Select Income Fund Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a yield of 8.62%.

(Free Report)

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DNP Select Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNP Select Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.