Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Price Target Cut to $16.50 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $23.00 to $16.50 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital downgraded Extreme Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Oppenheimer downgraded Extreme Networks from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Extreme Networks in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Extreme Networks from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Extreme Networks from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.36.

NASDAQ EXTR opened at $13.22 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.61. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Extreme Networks has a 1 year low of $12.95 and a 1 year high of $32.73.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $353.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.95 million. Extreme Networks had a return on equity of 112.23% and a net margin of 6.88%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Extreme Networks will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 28,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total value of $486,375.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,090,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,645,053.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Extreme Networks by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Extreme Networks by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Extreme Networks by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 18,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in Extreme Networks by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 12,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Extreme Networks by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 161,860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. 86.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

