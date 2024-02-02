Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $13.10

Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.10 and last traded at $13.29, with a volume of 1375066 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.64.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EXTR shares. Rosenblatt Securities cut Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Extreme Networks from $23.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Lake Street Capital lowered Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Oppenheimer downgraded Extreme Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.36.

The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.61.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Extreme Networks had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 112.23%. The firm had revenue of $353.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.95 million. Analysts forecast that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 28,443 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total transaction of $486,375.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,090,354 shares in the company, valued at $18,645,053.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Extreme Networks by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 3.4% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 18,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 5.5% in the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 12,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 0.4% during the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 161,860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

