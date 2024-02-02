FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Holdings Lifted by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,537 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $2,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 5.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,648,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,615,000 after acquiring an additional 86,132 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 10.1% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 26.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 51.0% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 618,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,355,000 after acquiring an additional 208,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the first quarter valued at approximately $577,000. Institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

Insider Activity at FirstEnergy

In related news, SVP Christine Walker sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total value of $469,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,388,919.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FirstEnergy Stock Up 1.7 %

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:FE opened at $37.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $21.41 billion, a PE ratio of 46.65 and a beta of 0.49. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52 week low of $32.18 and a 52 week high of $41.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 205.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FE. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FE

About FirstEnergy

(Free Report)

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.