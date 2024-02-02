Forbes J M & Co. LLP Grows Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Forbes J M & Co. LLP grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 217,742 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,162 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 3.7% of Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $28,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DE Burlo Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 520.0% in the second quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 96,498 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,551,000 after acquiring an additional 80,934 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 129,511 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.1% in the second quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 38,124 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 42,725,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,114,215,000 after acquiring an additional 579,305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total value of $55,994.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,577,375.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total transaction of $9,831,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 104,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,681,076.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total value of $55,994.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,577,375.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 189,674 shares of company stock worth $25,994,026 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $141.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.57 and a fifty-two week high of $153.78.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.77 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.63%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GOOGL

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.