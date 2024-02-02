Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Price Target Raised to $80.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on FTV. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Fortive in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on Fortive from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on Fortive from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Fortive from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Fortive from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $81.92.

Fortive Stock Up 5.2 %

FTV stock opened at $82.23 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.95 and a 200-day moving average of $73.12. Fortive has a fifty-two week low of $62.70 and a fifty-two week high of $82.36. The company has a market capitalization of $28.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.29, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. Fortive had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fortive will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortive Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Fortive’s payout ratio is 13.73%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortive

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Fortive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 1,590.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortive during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in Fortive in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 95.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

