Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,568 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,760 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $15,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Garmin by 155.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Garmin by 3.7% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,909 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 4.3% in the first quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 2,623 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 3.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,689 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Garmin by 3.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GRMN has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Garmin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Garmin from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Garmin from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Garmin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.80.

Garmin Stock Performance

NYSE GRMN opened at $121.03 on Friday. Garmin Ltd. has a one year low of $93.22 and a one year high of $129.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.97.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 20.60%. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Garmin

In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.89, for a total value of $137,849.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,411,649.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.89, for a total value of $137,849.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,411,649.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 5,000 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,875,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 19.89% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; fitness and cycling accessories.

