Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Sets New 52-Week High at $125.18

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $125.18 and last traded at $124.16, with a volume of 19851 shares. The stock had previously closed at $124.36.

GL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Globe Life in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on Globe Life from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Globe Life from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Globe Life from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.57.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Globe Life’s payout ratio is 9.64%.

In other Globe Life news, EVP Dolores L. Skarjune sold 20,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total transaction of $2,524,651.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $610,975.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Dolores L. Skarjune sold 20,479 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total value of $2,524,651.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $610,975.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank M. Svoboda sold 20,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.92, for a total value of $2,318,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,650.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,303 shares of company stock valued at $8,986,855 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GL. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its position in shares of Globe Life by 7.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Globe Life by 0.3% in the second quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 35,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,850,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 5.6% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new position in Globe Life during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,214,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Globe Life by 16.8% in the second quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 9,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

