Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Acquires 1,401 Shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Free Report) by 24.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 45.0% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 3,831 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the first quarter worth $304,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the first quarter worth $182,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the first quarter valued at $391,000.

KBE stock opened at $43.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.14. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 12-month low of $30.85 and a 12-month high of $50.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.48.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

