Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,067 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCC. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ares Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Ares Capital by 100.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,426 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 181,426 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 411.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,952 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. 29.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on ARCC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Capital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.60.

Ares Capital Stock Down 0.7 %

ARCC opened at $20.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.62. The company has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.00. Ares Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $16.95 and a 1 year high of $20.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

