Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 16.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,122 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCL. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the second quarter valued at $30,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 65.0% in the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 494.2% in the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 496.2% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RCL opened at $126.96 on Friday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12-month low of $59.37 and a 12-month high of $133.77. The stock has a market cap of $32.53 billion, a PE ratio of 39.68 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $121.60 and a 200 day moving average of $105.08.

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 34.59%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.12) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 284,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total value of $34,664,565.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,167,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,333,260,627.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $819,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,911,055. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 284,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total transaction of $34,664,565.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,167,507 shares in the company, valued at $2,333,260,627.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 632,507 shares of company stock worth $76,012,718 in the last ninety days. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RCL. HSBC began coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.93.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

